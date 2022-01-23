Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Trading Down 1.2%

Wallbox N.V (NYSE:WBX) dropped 1.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.14 and last traded at $12.68. Approximately 340,161 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 400,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.84.

WBX has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Wallbox in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Wallbox in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Wallbox in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.25.

Wall Box Chargers S.L. is a technology company. It provides electric vehicle charging and energy management solutions. The Company operates principally in Europe, Asia and the Americas. Wall Box Chargers S.L., formerly known as Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. II, is headquartered in Barcelona.

