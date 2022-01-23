Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.35

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSE:WM) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.36, with a volume of 317392 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

Separately, Eight Capital cut their target price on Wallbridge Mining from C$1.50 to C$1.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$290.20 million and a P/E ratio of -16.14.

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, discovery, development, and production of metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and nickel deposits, as well as platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Fenelon gold property located in the province of Quebec, Canada.

