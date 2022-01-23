Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) Holdings Raised by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,664 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,278 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Waterstone Financial worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Waterstone Financial by 225.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,664 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Waterstone Financial by 71,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,712 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 5,704 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Waterstone Financial by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,351 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Waterstone Financial by 202.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 6,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Waterstone Financial news, Director Thomas E. Dalum sold 9,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $207,840.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Dalum sold 5,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $125,132.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Waterstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of WSBF opened at $20.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $511.98 million, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $22.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Waterstone Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Waterstone Financial’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

Waterstone Financial Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin.

