Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.36 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) will announce sales of $1.36 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Watsco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.40 billion. Watsco posted sales of $1.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Watsco will report full-year sales of $6.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.09 billion to $6.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.14 billion to $6.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Watsco.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 20.51%. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.83.

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $282.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 0.79. Watsco has a 52-week low of $233.13 and a 52-week high of $318.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $303.52 and a 200-day moving average of $289.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.11%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSO. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 348,908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,290,000 after acquiring an additional 179,095 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 14,702.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 173,932 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,856,000 after acquiring an additional 172,757 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 883,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $253,250,000 after acquiring an additional 110,314 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Watsco by 413.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 125,344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,169,000 after buying an additional 100,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Watsco by 805.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 102,258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,060,000 after buying an additional 90,960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Watsco (WSO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.