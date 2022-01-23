Westhampton Capital LLC Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Westhampton Capital LLC cut its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight comprises approximately 1.3% of Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 13,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 10,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 37,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CHD shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.38.

In other news, VP Rene Hemsey sold 2,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $226,499.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 25,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $2,466,268.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 869,968 shares of company stock valued at $82,018,976. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CHD opened at $103.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.46. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.62 and a 52-week high of $104.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.44.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 30.98%.

Church & Dwight declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, October 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.