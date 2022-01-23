Westhampton Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Westhampton Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,010 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth $36,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth $37,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth $40,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 133.3% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 55.2% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $122.54 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.60 and a 52 week high of $180.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.87.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.68%.

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $347,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Argus lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Zimmer Biomet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.45.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

