Westhampton Capital LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Westhampton Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 7.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after acquiring an additional 23,680 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 249,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,825,000 after acquiring an additional 28,061 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.0% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 22.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 292,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,237,000 after acquiring an additional 52,660 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 6.0% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 7,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $258,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Stephens boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.62.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $61.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $82.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $47.69 and a 12 month high of $68.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.20.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

