Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Biechele Royce Advisors

Biechele Royce Advisors cut its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after buying an additional 1,598,165 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 138,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after purchasing an additional 16,132 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 47.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 21.6% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $38.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.97. The firm has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.75. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $30.87 and a 12-month high of $41.80.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The business’s revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.54%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

