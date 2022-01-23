Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM) Price Target Cut to GBX 3,700

Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,800 ($51.85) to GBX 3,700 ($50.48) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at GBX 3,033.56 ($41.39) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 13.29 and a current ratio of 13.63. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of GBX 2,288.68 ($31.23) and a one year high of GBX 3,620.90 ($49.41). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,082.39 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,104.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.67 billion and a PE ratio of 29.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a yield of 0.37%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.53%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

