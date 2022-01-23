Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target Raised to C$10.50

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price objective upped by Tudor Pickering to C$10.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and set a C$12.50 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.65.

TSE WCP opened at C$8.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.62. Whitecap Resources has a 52-week low of C$4.46 and a 52-week high of C$9.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of C$5.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.42.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$728.10 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Whitecap Resources will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0225 per share. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.27%.

In related news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.97 per share, with a total value of C$159,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,568,936 shares in the company, valued at C$20,461,575.24. Also, Senior Officer Joel Maxwell Armstrong purchased 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.80 per share, with a total value of C$44,880.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 313,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,134,955.20. Insiders have bought 77,710 shares of company stock valued at $570,128 in the last three months.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

