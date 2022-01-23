William Blair Comments on Shake Shack Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SHAK)

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Shake Shack in a research note issued on Thursday, January 20th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.28. William Blair also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Shake Shack from $103.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Shake Shack in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Shake Shack from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Shake Shack from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Shake Shack from $131.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.65.

Shares of SHAK opened at $63.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.98. Shake Shack has a 12-month low of $63.50 and a 12-month high of $138.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -127.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.42 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Shake Shack had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $193.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHAK. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 633.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

