Williams Capital Lowers V.F. (NYSE:VFC) to Hold

Williams Capital lowered shares of V.F. (NYSE:VFC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

VFC has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on V.F. from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays downgraded V.F. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on V.F. from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on V.F. from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.67.

NYSE VFC opened at $68.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. has a one year low of $65.34 and a one year high of $90.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that V.F. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $567,575.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in V.F. by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,644 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in V.F. by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 55,469 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in V.F. by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 83,968 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 39,066 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in V.F. by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,781,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $146,183,000 after purchasing an additional 100,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in V.F. by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 26,654 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

