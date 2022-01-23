Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA)

Research analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 8.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RGA. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.60.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $109.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1 year low of $94.32 and a 1 year high of $134.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.69.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by ($3.57). The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alka Gautam sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $94,422.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,935,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $790,640,000 after purchasing an additional 92,727 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 22.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,573,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $635,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,552 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,245,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $361,114,000 after acquiring an additional 290,973 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,630,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $299,892,000 after acquiring an additional 183,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,851,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,028,000 after acquiring an additional 26,768 shares in the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.