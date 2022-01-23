Woodcoin Price Down 18.4% This Week (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. In the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Woodcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0512 or 0.00000145 BTC on major exchanges. Woodcoin has a total market cap of $411,603.41 and approximately $647.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35,340.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,421.40 or 0.06851562 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $108.54 or 0.00307130 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $289.84 or 0.00820128 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00010074 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00068434 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00008397 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $150.29 or 0.00425253 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.15 or 0.00252244 BTC.

Woodcoin Coin Profile

Woodcoin (LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

