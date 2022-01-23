Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $332.15.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Workday from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their price target on Workday from $345.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Workday from $360.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Workday from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Workday from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

WDAY traded down $6.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $245.69. 1,952,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,346,458. The stock has a market cap of $61.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,730.19, a PEG ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $270.62 and a 200 day moving average of $262.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Workday has a 52 week low of $217.60 and a 52 week high of $307.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Workday will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total value of $29,620.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.51, for a total value of $168,450.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 729,652 shares of company stock valued at $190,285,531. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 315.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

