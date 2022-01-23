World Acceptance (WRLD) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 25th. Analysts expect World Acceptance to post earnings of $2.42 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $137.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.08 million. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 16.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect World Acceptance to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WRLD opened at $208.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $226.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 15.21 and a current ratio of 15.22. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.50. World Acceptance has a one year low of $108.00 and a one year high of $265.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 15th.

In other news, SVP Luke J. Umstetter sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.01, for a total value of $60,002.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John L. Calmes, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $1,736,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,953 shares of company stock valued at $3,687,135. Insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in World Acceptance by 565.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 898 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in World Acceptance in the third quarter valued at $257,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in World Acceptance by 32.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in World Acceptance by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,277,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

