World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $32.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Fuel Services from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

INT opened at $26.92 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 1.16. World Fuel Services has a one year low of $24.29 and a one year high of $37.68.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 0.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that World Fuel Services will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.81%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 51.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 1,702.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in World Fuel Services by 102.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in World Fuel Services by 18.6% in the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 6,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in World Fuel Services in the third quarter valued at $228,000. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

