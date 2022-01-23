World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning grew its position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WWE. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 197.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 213,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,023,000 after purchasing an additional 141,919 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 18.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 252.3% during the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 52,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,621,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,256,000 after purchasing an additional 555,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WWE stock opened at $49.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.79. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.87 and a fifty-two week high of $70.72.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $255.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.56 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 38.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

WWE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.55.

In other news, EVP Bradley Blum sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $161,924.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 41.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

