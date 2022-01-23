WPP (NYSE:WPP) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WPP. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of WPP from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of WPP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WPP from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of WPP in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WPP currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Get WPP alerts:

Shares of WPP stock opened at $79.71 on Thursday. WPP has a 52 week low of $51.86 and a 52 week high of $82.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in WPP by 1,394.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in WPP during the third quarter worth $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in WPP by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in WPP by 45.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in WPP by 50.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 4.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPP Company Profile

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.