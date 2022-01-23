Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $962.00 (WG0)

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market cap of $530,231.18 and $962.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded down 33.4% against the US dollar. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be purchased for approximately $276.02 or 0.00775828 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002811 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00051958 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,459.64 or 0.06913515 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00059206 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,611.45 or 1.00096159 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00007568 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003442 BTC.

About Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official website is www.wrappered.com

Buying and Selling Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

