Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wyndham Hotels and Resorts provide hotel and resort chain. It operates primarily in Canada, Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, Turkey, Germany, the UK, the Caribbean and Margarita Island in Venezuela. Wyndham Hotels and Resorts is headquartered in New Jersey, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.33.

Shares of NYSE:WH opened at $81.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 40.74 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $56.70 and a twelve month high of $91.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.73.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The firm had revenue of $463.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 64.00%.

In other news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 1,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total transaction of $100,087.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 16,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $1,512,664.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,194 shares of company stock worth $4,062,394. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,591,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,063,000 after acquiring an additional 247,403 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,410,000. Boston Partners grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,010,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,432,000 after acquiring an additional 87,653 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,491,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,331,000 after acquiring an additional 27,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 8.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,408,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,131,000 after acquiring an additional 193,505 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

