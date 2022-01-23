Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Insider Laurence Zuriff Sells 2,782 Shares

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) insider Laurence Zuriff sold 2,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total transaction of $155,402.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Laurence Zuriff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 18th, Laurence Zuriff sold 2,782 shares of Xometry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $140,463.18.

NASDAQ XMTR opened at $51.81 on Friday. Xometry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.38 and a 52-week high of $97.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.46.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $56.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.98 million. On average, research analysts predict that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XMTR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Xometry from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xometry from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Xometry in the fourth quarter worth $294,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Xometry in the third quarter worth $255,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Xometry in the third quarter worth $1,129,000. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Xometry by 145.3% in the third quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. now owns 188,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,861,000 after purchasing an additional 111,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Xometry in the third quarter worth $138,000. 45.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xometry Company Profile

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

