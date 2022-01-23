XSGD (XSGD) Price Up 1.7% This Week

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 23rd. XSGD has a total market capitalization of $211.79 million and $2.28 million worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XSGD coin can currently be bought for $0.75 or 0.00002076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, XSGD has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002781 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00051414 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,494.64 or 0.06933818 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00058854 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,900.41 or 0.99784598 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00007272 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003404 BTC.

About XSGD

XSGD was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 303,638,171 coins and its circulating supply is 283,585,370 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

Buying and Selling XSGD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

