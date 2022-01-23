yAxis Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $17,512.00 (YAXIS)

yAxis (CURRENCY:YAXIS) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 23rd. yAxis has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and $17,512.00 worth of yAxis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, yAxis has traded down 52.9% against the U.S. dollar. One yAxis coin can now be bought for $1.29 or 0.00003703 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002862 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00051176 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,408.39 or 0.06890149 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00057880 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,944.97 or 0.99973864 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00007471 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003402 BTC.

yAxis Coin Profile

yAxis’ total supply is 954,181 coins and its circulating supply is 931,896 coins. The official website for yAxis is yaxis.io . The official message board for yAxis is yaxis.ghost.io . yAxis’ official Twitter account is @yaxis_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

yAxis Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yAxis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yAxis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy yAxis using one of the exchanges listed above.

