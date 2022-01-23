Ycash Price Hits $0.24 on Top Exchanges (YEC)

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. Ycash has a total market cap of $2.87 million and $19,262.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ycash coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000676 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ycash has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ycash alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.34 or 0.00262383 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00081847 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.47 or 0.00097950 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001357 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Ycash Coin Profile

Ycash is a coin. Its genesis date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 12,037,219 coins. Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz . The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Buying and Selling Ycash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ycash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ycash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.