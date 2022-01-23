Yellow Road Market Capitalization Achieves $564,114.68 (ROAD)

Yellow Road (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Yellow Road coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000529 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Yellow Road has a total market capitalization of $564,114.68 and approximately $48,511.00 worth of Yellow Road was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Yellow Road has traded down 43.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002846 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00051343 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,429.34 or 0.06912622 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00059062 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,206.66 or 1.00179590 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00007459 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003411 BTC.

About Yellow Road

Yellow Road’s total supply is 9,505,142 coins and its circulating supply is 3,033,587 coins. Yellow Road’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

Buying and Selling Yellow Road

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yellow Road directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yellow Road should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Yellow Road using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

