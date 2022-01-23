yTSLA Finance (yTSLA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $121,143.00

yTSLA Finance (CURRENCY:yTSLA) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. yTSLA Finance has a market capitalization of $529,308.30 and $121,143.00 worth of yTSLA Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, yTSLA Finance has traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One yTSLA Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $7.97 or 0.00022798 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002862 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00051176 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,408.39 or 0.06890149 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00057880 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,944.97 or 0.99973864 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00007471 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003402 BTC.

About yTSLA Finance

yTSLA Finance’s total supply is 69,591 coins and its circulating supply is 66,423 coins. yTSLA Finance’s official website is ytsla.finance . yTSLA Finance’s official Twitter account is @yTSLAFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

yTSLA Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yTSLA Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yTSLA Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase yTSLA Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

