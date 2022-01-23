Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 921 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 3.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 264,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,381,000 after purchasing an additional 8,759 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Yum China by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 175,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,634,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Yum China by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 65,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Yum China by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Yum China by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,102,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,163,000 after buying an additional 13,377 shares in the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Yum China news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $81,385.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on YUMC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet lowered Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.10.

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $45.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.78. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.42 and a twelve month high of $69.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.63 and its 200-day moving average is $56.55.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

