Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Denny’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.20. Denny’s reported earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 440%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denny’s will report full-year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Denny’s.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $103.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.77 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Denny’s from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Denny’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial raised Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.13 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Benchmark began coverage on Denny’s in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Denny’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.63.

In other news, Director Donald C. Robinson sold 15,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $255,167.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DENN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the third quarter valued at about $168,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Denny’s in the third quarter valued at about $176,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Denny’s in the second quarter valued at about $183,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 466.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 11,153 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DENN traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $14.64. The stock had a trading volume of 435,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,770. The stock has a market cap of $927.97 million, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.71. Denny’s has a 12-month low of $13.33 and a 12-month high of $20.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.53.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

