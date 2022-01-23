Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) to report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Docebo’s earnings. Docebo posted earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Docebo will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.34). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to $0.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Docebo.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $27.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.37 million.

DCBO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Docebo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Docebo in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. CIBC cut their price objective on Docebo from C$125.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, increased their target price on Docebo from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Docebo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.80.

Shares of NASDAQ DCBO opened at $52.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and a PE ratio of -107.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.22. Docebo has a 1 year low of $37.21 and a 1 year high of $92.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCBO. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Docebo by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Docebo by 8.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Docebo by 19.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Docebo by 51.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Docebo Company Profile

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

