Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $536.49 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) will report $536.49 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Itron’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $505.80 million and the highest is $584.00 million. Itron reported sales of $525.16 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Itron will report full year sales of $2.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Itron.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $486.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.96 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 6.31%. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share.

ITRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Argus lowered shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Itron from $113.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Itron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.91.

NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $58.50 on Thursday. Itron has a 12 month low of $58.49 and a 12 month high of $122.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 975.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.01 and its 200-day moving average is $75.94.

In other news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total value of $41,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Itron by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 352,398 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,234,000 after buying an additional 40,582 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Itron by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,165,293 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $116,506,000 after purchasing an additional 267,210 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Itron by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,544 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 18,899 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Itron by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 771,824 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,166,000 after purchasing an additional 41,686 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Itron by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,054 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,099,000 after purchasing an additional 113,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

