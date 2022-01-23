Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Will Post Earnings of $2.93 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) will report $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Mohawk Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.88. Mohawk Industries reported earnings per share of $3.54 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will report full-year earnings of $14.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.78 to $14.86. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $15.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.00 to $17.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mohawk Industries.
Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.15. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Mohawk Industries stock traded down $4.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.38. 824,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,533. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mohawk Industries has a 12 month low of $141.64 and a 12 month high of $231.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.51.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MHK. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 213.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Mohawk Industries Company Profile
Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.
