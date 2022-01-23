Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Will Post Earnings of $2.93 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) will report $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Mohawk Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.88. Mohawk Industries reported earnings per share of $3.54 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will report full-year earnings of $14.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.78 to $14.86. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $15.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.00 to $17.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mohawk Industries.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.15. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MHK. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $248.00 price target on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Sunday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.36.

Mohawk Industries stock traded down $4.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.38. 824,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,533. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mohawk Industries has a 12 month low of $141.64 and a 12 month high of $231.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MHK. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 213.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

