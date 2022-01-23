Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $22.21 Million

Equities research analysts expect PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) to report $22.21 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for PennantPark Investment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.87 million and the highest is $22.43 million. PennantPark Investment posted sales of $18.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will report full year sales of $93.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $91.97 million to $94.71 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $104.72 million, with estimates ranging from $99.07 million to $112.02 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PennantPark Investment.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The asset manager reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 million. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 204.22% and a return on equity of 5.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on PNNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in PennantPark Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in PennantPark Investment by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PennantPark Investment by 295.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,843 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in PennantPark Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. 31.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNNT traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.77. 503,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,352. The company has a market cap of $453.93 million, a PE ratio of 2.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.73. PennantPark Investment has a twelve month low of $5.09 and a twelve month high of $7.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.28%.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

