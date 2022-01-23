Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Skeena Resources Ltd (NYSE:SKE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Brokerages expect Skeena Resources Ltd (NYSE:SKE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Skeena Resources’ earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Skeena Resources will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.49). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.06). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Skeena Resources.

Separately, Desjardins initiated coverage on Skeena Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$23.50 target price on the stock.

Shares of SKE remained flat at $$12.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 56,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,827. Skeena Resources has a 12-month low of $8.24 and a 12-month high of $13.60.

About Skeena Resources

Skeena Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration stage company. The firm focuses on developing the Eskay Creek Project, an advanced-stage exploration project. The company was founded on September 13, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

