Zacks: Analysts Expect Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Analysts expect Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) to post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Evolus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.21). Evolus posted earnings of ($0.73) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evolus will report full year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.99). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($0.58). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Evolus.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. Evolus had a negative net margin of 162.78% and a negative return on equity of 145.33%. The business had revenue of $26.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.97 million.

EOLS has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Evolus from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evolus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.94.

EOLS traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $5.33. 415,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,656. The firm has a market cap of $296.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.41. Evolus has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $17.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.26.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Evolus by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,172,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,554,000 after buying an additional 45,024 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Evolus by 46.8% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,029,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,467,000 after buying an additional 646,907 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Evolus by 48.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,677,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,215,000 after buying an additional 547,576 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Evolus by 704.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 601,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,607,000 after buying an additional 526,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Evolus by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 574,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,377,000 after buying an additional 6,828 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.53% of the company’s stock.

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

