Zacks: Analysts Expect Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.32. Graphic Packaging posted earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Graphic Packaging.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS.

GPK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.66.

Shares of GPK stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,447,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,459,753. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.88 and a 200 day moving average of $19.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.18. Graphic Packaging has a 1-year low of $15.36 and a 1-year high of $21.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1,142.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

