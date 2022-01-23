Zacks: Analysts Expect Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Will Post Earnings of $7.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) to announce $7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $7.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.97. Lockheed Martin reported earnings per share of $6.38 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full year earnings of $22.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.26 to $22.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $26.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.64 to $27.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

LMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $340.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Cowen cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $385.28.

Shares of LMT traded down $3.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $371.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,795,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,441. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $350.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $354.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Lockheed Martin has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $396.99. The stock has a market cap of $102.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,659 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 70,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,172,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

