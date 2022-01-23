Zacks: Analysts Expect Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Will Announce Earnings of $2.97 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to report earnings of $2.97 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.15. Martin Marietta Materials reported earnings per share of $2.93 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will report full year earnings of $12.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.80 to $12.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $14.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.91 to $15.14. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Martin Marietta Materials.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.71 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MLM shares. Truist Financial raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $496.00 to $484.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $432.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $444.18.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,661,957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,343,744,000 after acquiring an additional 23,041 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,342,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,913,012,000 after acquiring an additional 590,221 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,149,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,417,929,000 after acquiring an additional 53,775 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,329,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,171,272,000 after acquiring an additional 42,182 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,786,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $628,442,000 after acquiring an additional 875,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MLM opened at $382.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 0.71. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1-year low of $280.38 and a 1-year high of $446.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 5.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $422.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $388.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.94%.

Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

