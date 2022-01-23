Zacks: Analysts Expect Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $865.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) to announce $865.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $865.30 million to $865.49 million. Selective Insurance Group reported sales of $778.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will report full-year sales of $3.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.36 billion to $3.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $3.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Selective Insurance Group.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $865.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:SIGI traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.07. 286,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,696. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Selective Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $62.81 and a fifty-two week high of $91.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.93%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 6,000 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $475,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 22,759 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,812,981.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,561 shares of company stock worth $2,913,392. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIGI. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 135.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 210,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,040,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,460,000 after purchasing an additional 58,049 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Selective Insurance Group (SIGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.