Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Brokerages expect Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) to post ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.51) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.44). Autolus Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.82) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.94) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.96) to ($1.90). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.31) to ($1.49). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Autolus Therapeutics.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,610.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on AUTL shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autolus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.83.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,444,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,499,000 after acquiring an additional 36,485 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $688,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $286,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 39.5% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 65,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 18,645 shares during the period. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 102.3% in the third quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 171,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 86,953 shares during the period. 67.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AUTL opened at $3.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.46. Autolus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $9.12.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

