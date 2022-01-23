Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2022

Brokerages expect Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) to post ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.51) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.44). Autolus Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.82) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.94) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.96) to ($1.90). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.31) to ($1.49). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Autolus Therapeutics.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,610.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on AUTL shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autolus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.83.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,444,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,499,000 after acquiring an additional 36,485 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $688,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $286,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 39.5% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 65,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 18,645 shares during the period. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 102.3% in the third quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 171,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 86,953 shares during the period. 67.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AUTL opened at $3.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.46. Autolus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $9.12.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.