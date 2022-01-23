Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) to Post $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Open Lending’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. Open Lending posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Open Lending will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Open Lending.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Open Lending had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 51.25%. The firm had revenue of $58.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on LPRO shares. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Open Lending from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Open Lending from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Open Lending from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.60.

In other Open Lending news, insider Ross M. Jessup sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $184,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total transaction of $1,010,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,250 shares of company stock worth $2,044,013 over the last ninety days. 25.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Open Lending by 1.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 4.0% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 14,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 15.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 3.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 1.1% in the third quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 74,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LPRO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 985,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,579. The company has a current ratio of 9.71, a quick ratio of 9.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.71. Open Lending has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $44.00. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 0.33.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

