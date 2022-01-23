Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.76 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) will report sales of $2.76 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for United Rentals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.80 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.74 billion. United Rentals reported sales of $2.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Rentals will report full year sales of $9.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.68 billion to $9.76 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $10.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.20 billion to $11.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover United Rentals.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.40 EPS.

URI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $439.00 to $317.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $363.36.

NYSE URI opened at $297.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $341.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $344.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.89. United Rentals has a fifty-two week low of $228.22 and a fifty-two week high of $414.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80.

In other news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total transaction of $347,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of URI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,666,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,740,000 after buying an additional 5,464 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 105,896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,162,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 185,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,725,000 after buying an additional 60,270 shares during the period. Finally, Sandbar Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandbar Asset Management LLP now owns 65,201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,800,000 after buying an additional 12,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

