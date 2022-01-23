Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) to Announce -$0.46 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) will announce ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Viracta Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.29). The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Viracta Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.75) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.16) to ($3.49). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.24). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Viracta Therapeutics.

Get Viracta Therapeutics alerts:

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viracta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

VIRX opened at $2.65 on Friday. Viracta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.64 and a 1 year high of $24.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 15.78 and a current ratio of 15.78.

In other Viracta Therapeutics news, CEO Ivor Royston sold 11,914 shares of Viracta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $57,187.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,867 shares of company stock worth $191,817. 3.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Viracta Therapeutics by 1,006.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,061,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,846 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Viracta Therapeutics by 2,273.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 313,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 300,148 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Viracta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Viracta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $951,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.28% of the company’s stock.

Viracta Therapeutics Company Profile

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It develops antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viracta Therapeutics (VIRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viracta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viracta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.