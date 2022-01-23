Zacks: Brokerages Expect Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Will Announce Earnings of $2.85 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) will announce $2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Becton, Dickinson and’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.97 and the lowest is $2.59. Becton, Dickinson and reported earnings per share of $4.55 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 37.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will report full-year earnings of $12.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.35 to $12.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $13.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.43 to $14.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Becton, Dickinson and.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.63.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $851,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $58,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,982,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,157,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654,142 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 16.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,231,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,224 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at about $290,398,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 62.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,570,401 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $631,857,000 after acquiring an additional 986,940 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 6.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,489,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,561,871,000 after acquiring an additional 837,802 shares during the period. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $264.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.65. Becton, Dickinson and has a 52-week low of $235.13 and a 52-week high of $268.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.80%.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

