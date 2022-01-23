Zacks: Brokerages Expect Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $90.23 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) will post $90.23 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Gogo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $93.73 million and the lowest is $88.23 million. Gogo reported sales of $77.63 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Gogo will report full year sales of $333.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $331.65 million to $337.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $379.03 million, with estimates ranging from $369.49 million to $394.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Gogo.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $87.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GOGO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Gogo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Gogo from $16.50 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Gogo from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Gogo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOGO. FMR LLC increased its position in Gogo by 94,980.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,733,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730,679 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Gogo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,553,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Gogo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,445,000. Sycale Advisors NY LLC acquired a new position in Gogo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,660,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Gogo by 158.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,315,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,974,000 after acquiring an additional 806,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gogo stock opened at $12.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.37 and a 200-day moving average of $13.49. Gogo has a 1-year low of $9.18 and a 1-year high of $19.49. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -19.24 and a beta of 1.04.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

