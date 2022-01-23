Zacks: Brokerages Expect NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) will announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NOW’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. NOW posted earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 112%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NOW will report full-year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.04. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NOW.

Get NOW alerts:

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. NOW had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DNOW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NOW from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of NOW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

Shares of DNOW stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $8.79. 847,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,802. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.47. The company has a market capitalization of $971.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 1.93. NOW has a twelve month low of $6.83 and a twelve month high of $11.98.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of NOW by 36.6% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 308,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after buying an additional 82,552 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in NOW by 16.4% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 194,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in NOW by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in NOW by 97.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,396,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,022,000 after purchasing an additional 689,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in NOW during the second quarter worth about $2,975,000. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NOW

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NOW (DNOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.