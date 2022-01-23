Zacks: Brokerages Expect PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Will Post Earnings of $2.29 Per Share

Equities analysts expect PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.29 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for PulteGroup’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.08 and the highest is $2.38. PulteGroup reported earnings of $1.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PulteGroup will report full-year earnings of $7.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.93 to $7.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.01 to $9.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PulteGroup.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

Shares of NYSE:PHM traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.51. 2,540,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,723,328. PulteGroup has a 1 year low of $42.31 and a 1 year high of $63.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.27%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the second quarter worth $1,252,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,864,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,732,000 after purchasing an additional 61,323 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 59.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 435,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,747,000 after purchasing an additional 161,700 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the second quarter worth $1,206,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 108.9% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 432,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,842,000 after purchasing an additional 225,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

