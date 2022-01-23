Zacks: Brokerages Expect Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) will announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Zscaler’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.12. Zscaler posted earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Zscaler will report full year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.52. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Zscaler.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 45.93% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. The company had revenue of $230.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on Zscaler from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Zscaler from $315.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group raised Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $380.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.15.

Shares of ZS opened at $241.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $157.03 and a 12-month high of $376.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a PE ratio of -111.49 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.09.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.68, for a total value of $2,688,892.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.51, for a total value of $697,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,267 shares of company stock valued at $24,458,582. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 47.2% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,436,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,409,000 after buying an additional 1,102,347 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,953,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,230,000 after purchasing an additional 37,199 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,626,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,753,000 after purchasing an additional 457,984 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,773,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,933,000 after purchasing an additional 300,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,689,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,973,000 after purchasing an additional 80,960 shares during the last quarter. 43.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

