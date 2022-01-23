Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cameco Corporation is one of the world’s largest uranium producers, a significant supplier of conversion services and one of two CANDU fuel manufacturers in Canada. Their competitive position is based on their controlling ownership of the world’s largest high-grade reserves and low-cost operations. Their uranium products are used to generate clean electricity in nuclear power plants around the world. They also explore for uranium in the Americas, Australia and Asia. Their shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. Their head office is in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. CIBC started coverage on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Cameco from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.88.

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $20.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a current ratio of 6.34. Cameco has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $28.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -287.96 and a beta of 0.85.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Cameco’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cameco will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0649 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. This is a positive change from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -85.70%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its holdings in Cameco by 663.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Cameco during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cameco during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cameco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Cameco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 58.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

