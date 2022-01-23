Zacks Investment Research Downgrades DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) to Sell

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DigitalBridge Group Inc. is an investment firm dedicated to digital infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group Inc., formerly known as Colony Capital Inc., is based in BOCA RATON, Fla. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of NYSE DBRG opened at $7.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.90. DigitalBridge Group has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $8.69.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 37.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Sonia Kim sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $89,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

